Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh sitting out a 3rd straight game due to a sore right side

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with a sore right side, manager Dan Wilson said Monday.

Raleigh began experiencing soreness following Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Royals and was a late scratch on Saturday.

Raleigh said there wasn’t a specific moment Friday when he felt the injury happen and that he was “playing it safe” on the recommendation of the team’s training staff. He had on MRI on Saturday and is awaiting results.

“I think he’s getting himself into a good spot,” Wilson said. “He’s testing himself a little more today. We’ll have more information once we see how he feels after he’s done some work today.”

Seattle has yet to make any decisions about whether Raleigh will be put on the injured list.

“A decision will be forthcoming here within the next day or so,” Wilson said.

Wilson didn’t say if Raleigh would be available off the bench against the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

“That kind of decision would be made closer to game time,” Wilson said.

Raleigh, who was the runner-up for AL MVP last season after hitting 60 homers and driving in 125 runs, is hitting .186 with seven homers and 18 RBIs through 33 games. After getting off to an extremely slow start at the plate, Raleigh has started to heat up, with five of his homers coming in the past 15 games.

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