Maple Leafs say Max Domi out ‘indefinitely’ after surgery complications

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs say forward Max Domi will be out indefinitely after offseason surgery for an…

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs say forward Max Domi will be out indefinitely after offseason surgery for an undisclosed issue.

The team said Monday the 31-year-old experienced complications following the procedure after playing through the injury during the 2025-26 season.

Toronto said Domi will continue working with the club’s medical staff and will be reevaluated at the start of training camp.

The Winnipeg-born forward had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) and 95 penalty minutes in 80 regular-season games last season.

Domi signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension with Toronto in June 2024.

Selected 12th overall by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2013 NHL draft, Domi has 486 points (150 goals, 336 assists) in 815 career regular-season games with Arizona, Montreal, Columbus, Carolina, Chicago, Dallas and Toronto.

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