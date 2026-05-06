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Man City clinches Women’s Super League title to end Chelsea’s dominance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 5:49 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City clinched the Women’s Super League title on Wednesday to end Chelsea’s six-year dominance of the competition.

Third-place Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brighton meant City, which has one match remaining, could not be caught in first place.

City, which didn’t qualify for this season’s Women’s Champions League, has been top of the standings since Nov. 9.

Swedish coach Andrée Jeglertz led City to the title in his first season at the club after joining from Denmark’s national team.

It is City’s second WSL title, the other coming in 2016.

City is six points ahead of second-place Chelsea, which also has one game left. Arsenal is 10 points behind City and has three games left.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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