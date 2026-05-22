Los Angeles visits Las Vegas after Gray’s 21-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-1, 1-1 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Los Angeles Sparks (2-3, 1-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (4-1, 1-1 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Chelsea Gray scored 21 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 85-84 win against the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas finished 30-14 overall and 16-8 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces allowed opponents to score 80.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Los Angeles went 21-23 overall last season while going 10-14 in Western Conference play. The Sparks averaged 85.7 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

Sparks: Sania Feagin: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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