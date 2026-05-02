Ligue 1 leader PSG drops points but title rival Lens fails to take advantage as both sides draw

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was held 2-2 at home by Lorient but Ligue 1 title rival Lens…

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain was held 2-2 at home by Lorient but Ligue 1 title rival Lens failed to take advantage as it drew 1-1 at Nice later on Saturday.

A win for second-place Lens would have cut PSG’s lead to four points — with Lens hosting PSG on May 13 — but the gap remains six points with three rounds remaining.

Left winger Allan Saint-Maximin put Lens ahead in the 61st minute against his former club, latching on to Adrien Thomasson’s fine pass from deep and netting with a composed finish.

But after Lens defender Saud Abdulhamid was sent off in the 81st, Nice equalized moments later when defender Ali Abdi turned in Sofiane Diop’s deflected free kick.

Key players rested

PSG beat Bayern Munich 5-4 earlier this week in a pulsating Champions League semifinal match, and coach Luis Enrique rested goalkeeper Matvei Safonov, midfielder Vitinha and defender Nuno Mendes ahead of Wednesday’s return leg in Germany. Star forward Ousmane Dembélé was on the bench with midfielders Joao Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery.

Teenage forward Ibrahim Mbaye put PSG ahead from close range in the sixth minute when goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo fumbled a cross straight onto him. Poor defending allowed Pablo Pagis to equalize six minutes later with a neat volley past 19-year-old backup goalie Renato Marin.

Zaïre-Emery scored immediately after coming in the 62nd with a slightly deflected strike from 20 meters. PSG academy striker Pierre Mounguengue then came on for his first-team debut only to give the ball away with a back pass. It was intercepted by Benin striker Aiyegun Tosin, who raced clear and scored with a low shot in off the post in the 77th.

Marseille’s slump continues

Marseille’s chaotic season continued with a 3-0 loss at next-to-last Nantes. A fourth defeat in six games dented Marseille’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, with only the top three advancing directly.

The day got even worse for Marseille, which dropped to seventh after Monaco won at 2-1 last-place Metz, which is relegated.

Paul Pogba was picked in midfield for Monaco, giving the former France star his first league start since 2023 with Juventus. He lasted one hour.

American forward Folarin Balogun and former Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati got Monaco’s goals.

Thin hope

Nantes kept alive its slim hopes of avoiding being relegated for the first time since 2009. Victory moved Nantes two points behind Auxerre in 16th position, which is the relegation-promotion spot with the side finishing third in Ligue 2.

The Nantes forward line clicked as Ignatius Ganago, former Marseille winger Rémy Cabella and Matthis Abline all scored. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.