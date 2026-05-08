Las Vegas hosts Phoenix for season opener

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces Las Vegas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Aces -7.5; over/under is 166.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -7.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces start the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 16-8 in Western Conference games and 17-5 at home during the 2025-26 season. The Aces averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.

Phoenix finished 27-17 overall last season while going 13-11 in Western Conference action. The Mercury shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg).

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (not injury related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.