Lane Thomas hits go-ahead RBI single and Royals beat Mariners 7-6

SEATTLE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Vinnie Pasquantino homered in his return to…

SEATTLE (AP) — Lane Thomas hit the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth, Vinnie Pasquantino homered in his return to the starting lineup, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 7-6 on Friday night.

Salvador Perez had two doubles with two RBIs, and Jac Caglianone hit his third homer of the season for the Royals. Lucas Erceg worked a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season.

Julio Rodríguez knocked in four runs with two of Seattle’s four home runs. He tied the game at 6-6 in the sixth with a 416-foot homer off Dylan Lynch (1-0).

Kansas City scored four runs in the first including four straight hits off starter Bryan Woo. Pasquantino and Isaac Collins each drove in a run, and Perez scored two with a double down the left-field line.

Cole Ragans allowed four runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

After allowing four early runs, Woo proceeded to retire 13 straight before surrendering back-to-back homers to Pasquantino and Caglianone. Woo pitched six innings, yielding six runs on seven hits.

After Perez led off the eighth with a double to left, Thomas, pinch hitting for Caglianone, hit a soft single into center off Jose Ferrer (0-1) to regain the lead.

Connor Joe and Randy Arozarena each hit solo home runs for Seattle.

Up next

RHP Emerson Hancock (2-1, 2.86) starts for Seattle on Randy Johnson’s jersey retirement Saturday, and RHP Seth Lugo (1-1, 2.63) pitches for Kansas City.

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