Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Reds

Atlanta Braves (40-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-28, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Atlanta Braves (40-19, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-28, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (3-0, 3.46 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (1-1, 5.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -136, Reds +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak alive when they play the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati is 29-28 overall and 14-14 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Atlanta has a 23-9 record in road games and a 40-19 record overall. The Braves have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .435.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Nathaniel Lowe is 12 for 35 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 18 doubles and 16 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15 for 44 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Drake Baldwin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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