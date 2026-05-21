La Liga finishes with relegation and European berths in play

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The final day of La Liga promises drama with more than half the teams either eyeing…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The final day of La Liga promises drama with more than half the teams either eyeing the prize of playing in Europe or locked in a desperate fight to avoid relegation.

After 37 rounds, a tightly packed table has five teams still with a chance of classifying for the Europa League or Conference League, as well as six clubs in danger of going down on the final day.

Celta Vigo is Europe-bound but can end up either in the second-tier Europa League or the third-tier Conference League.

Getafe is likewise in the running for either competition, but it could just as easily be left empty-handed with Rayo Vallecano, Valencia and Espanyol each with a shot at snatching the Conference League berth.

Scenes of anguish or relief will also be on display at the other end of the 20-team table, where two teams will join the already relegated Real Oviedo in the second division next season.

Games in the final round will be played simultaneously on Saturday, except for Villarreal vs. Atletico, whose winner will finish third, which will be on Sunday.

Champion Barcelona, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis have already locked up the top five spots and the resulting Champions League berths.

Key matches for Europe

Celta has a three-point lead over Getafe, so a draw with Sevilla is all it needs to lock up a sixth-place finish and the Europa League spot.

But a Celta loss would give Getafe the chance to wrestle away the Europa League berth if it can beat an Osasuna side trying not to demoted.

Rayo is at a relegation-threatened Alaves, while Valencia hosts Barcelona and Espanyol welcomes Real Sociedad. Rayo and Valencia could move into the Conference League spot with a win and a Getafe loss. Espanyol would need a win, a Getafe loss and other favorable results that would impact the goal-difference tiebreakers to move ahead of Getafe.

Key matches in relegation fight

Girona and Mallorca enter the final matchday in danger of the drop in 18th and 19th places.

The headline game of the relegation battle is Girona at home against Elche. Girona is two points behind Elche, Osasuna and Levante, who are all clinging to safety.

Mallorca hosts the already doomed Oviedo at three points from salvation.

Alaves, for its part, is only three points above Girona, with Girona holding the head-to-head advantage.

Farewells for record holders

Antoine Griezmann will play his last game for Atletico before the club’s all-time leading scorer joins Orlando City next season.

It will be Robert Lewandowski’s last game for Barcelona after the 37-year-old striker and the club decided to part ways.

Ernesto Valverde will coach his final game for Athletic Bilbao when it visits Real Madrid. Valverde leaves the Basque club with the most games coached in its history.

And it is widely expected that Madrid will part ways with coach Álvaro Arbeloa amid speculation in the Spanish sports media that José Mourinho is set to return to the club.

Possible caveats to Europe race

Real Sociedad is already guaranteed a Europa League berth after winning the Copa del Rey. Currently 10th, if Sociedad were to finish seventh, the Conference League berth would go to the eighth-placed finisher.

Rayo will play Crystal Palace in the Conference League final on May 27 in Leipzig, Germany. If it beats Palace, Rayo will be awarded a Europa League berth. If Rayo wins the Europa League and finishes seventh in La Liga, Spain will lose its Conference League spot for next season.

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