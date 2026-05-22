Kyle Schwarber back in the Phillies lineup after missing 3 games with a gastrointestinal illness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber still got on bass — guitar, that is — even as he sat out the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber still got on bass — guitar, that is — even as he sat out the last three games with a gastrointestinal illness.

Schwarber jammed at his fundraising block party this week with members of Mt. Joy and flashed his musical talent on a rendition of “Seven Nation Army.”

Schwarber’s next smash hit should come in the Phillies’ lineup.

The major league home run leader with 20, Schwarber was back at designated hitter and batting second in Friday’s game against Cleveland.

Schwarber played in 225 straight games before he missed all three games this week against Cincinnati.

“I mean, I’m just never going to break Cal Ripken’s record,” Schwarber said. “You take pride in being available on a daily basis. I think that’s the biggest thing in our game, always try to make yourself available, being healthy.”

The Reds took two of three and slowed the momentum of a Phillies team that had surged since interim manager Don Mattingly took over last month. The Phillies went from 9-19 to 25-23 before losing the last two games to the Reds.

“It’s nice to have him back in the lineup and try and get our mix back together,” Mattingly said before Friday’s game.

Schwarber said he had no restrictions in his return from the gastrointestinal illness against Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams.

“It wasn’t like I was out there and got the runs or anything like that,” Schwarber said with a laugh. “I’ve dealt with it before. This hasn’t really happened in season before. I kind of knew what to expect.”

Schwarber hit nine home runs in his last 10 games. Schwarber reached 20 home runs in his 45th game and became the second-fastest Phillies player to 20 home runs in club history behind only Cy Williams, who did it in his 44th game in 1923.

“His timing is going to be off,” Mattingly said. “He’s going to get it back. In general, I think once we get to a certain period of the season, you’ve got enough at-bats under your belt, a couple days (off) doesn’t really hurt you.”

One positive during his absence: Schwarber’s block party raised $443,000 for first responders and their families at Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

He did enjoy taking the stage with his guitar.

“Hell yeah, got me back to like my high school days,” Schwarber said.

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