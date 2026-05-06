Kvaratskhelia provides creative spark as PSG reaches second straight Champions League final

Whether scoring or creating, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes the difference for Paris Saint-Germain. His team-leading 10 goals have played a huge…

Whether scoring or creating, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes the difference for Paris Saint-Germain.

His team-leading 10 goals have played a huge part in helping titleholder PSG reach a second straight Champions League final.

His superb assist put PSG ahead early in a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday for a 6-5 aggregate win against the six-time champions. That came after the 25-year-old Georgia star’s two goals helped PSG win the first leg 5-4.

Kvaratskhelia was irrepressible in the semifinals, as he was against Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the Champions League campaign.

His awareness led to PSG’s goal three minutes into the return leg and put Bayern on the back foot immediately, when many observers expected PSG to struggle early on.

Kvaratskhelia even started the move that led to PSG’s goal.

Catching Bayern’s midfield napping by dropping deep, he then released Fabián Ruiz with a brilliant flick with the outside of his right foot.

He then spun around to collect Ruiz’s excellent first-time pass before sprinting down the left and picking out Dembélé with a fine pass across the penalty area. Dembélé shot powerfully into the roof of the net for his seventh goal of the competition.

Bayern had some spells of possession but never recovered from the early blow and, at the end, Kvaratskhelia’s boundless energy and runs almost led to another PSG goal.

“We have a magnificent team, a young team, we fight together,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said. “We have stars but everyone fights. Look at the last minute, Kvara is cooked (but) kept fighting.”

Dembélé was PSG’s key player last season, and now it could be Kvaratskhelia’s turn to shine when PSG faces Arsenal in the final on May 30.

“We’re very happy, we know it will be very difficult against Arsenal,” Kvaratskhelia said. “I’m working every day and getting back with assists or goals. I will do everything for the team.”

Real Madrid won three straight times from 2016-18.

Seamless selection

PSG coach Luis Enrique has shown remarkable flexibility with his team selections, astutely coping with injuries and juggling positional changes without disrupting the efficiency of his team.

He was in the mood to celebrate, in moderation.

“It’s incredible,” Luis Enrique said. “We have to make the most of this night, but we have to think about the final.”

Although he is on the verge of winning the Champions League for the third time as a coach — having triumphed with Barcelona in 2015 — the former box-to-box midfielder typically deflected praise away from himself.

“It shows the kind of players we have and what kind of team we are. I think we showed a level of maturity today,” he said. “Knowing when to defend, when to attack. As a coach it’s a real pleasure to see this kind of performance.”

He had no hesitation picking Ruiz, who recently returned from a knee injury sustained against Sporting on Jan. 22. Ruiz took the place of Warren Zaïre-Emery, who in turn dropped down to right back to replace the injured Achraf Hakimi.

It made little difference to PSG’s rhythm.

Zaïre-Emery had a solid game and largely contained the runs of winger Luis Díaz, who scored a brilliant goal in the first leg and netted twice against PSG in a group-stage win in November.

Kvaratskhelia’s ability to defend or attack with equal commitment and aplomb is symbolic of this PSG team and a far cry from the days of chasing big names and falling short on Europe’s biggest stage.

“What characterizes us is our mentality,” PSG defender Willian Pacho said. “Our forwards help us a lot and we help them to attack.” ___

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