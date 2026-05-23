Judd scores 2 goals, Daniel has 6 saves; Earthquakes beat Timbers 3-1, snap 4-game winless streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Preston Judd scored goals in the second and 12th minutes, Daniel Munie also scored a goal,…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Preston Judd scored goals in the second and 12th minutes, Daniel Munie also scored a goal, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Portland Timbers 3-1 on Saturday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

San Jose beat Portland at Providence Park for the first time in 20 tries (1-14-5) since the Timbers joined MLS in 2011.

The Earthquakes (9-3-2) have 32 points, one behind MLS-leading Nashville.

Judd opened the scoring with a rolling shot from the edge of the box and fired a rising shot from the center of the area to make it 2-0 about 10 minutes later.

Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — had six saves for the Earthquakes.

Antony Alves Santos (known as “Antony”) scored in the 18th minute for the Timbers (4-8-2).

Judd became the third player in club history to score a goal in four consecutive away games, joining Chris Wondolowski (three times, last in 2014) and Raul Diaz Arce (1999). Judd had three goals in his first 40 away matches in MLS.

San Jose, which had allowed eight goals in the first 12 games, conceded six in the back-to-back losses going into Saturday.

James Pantemis had four saves for the Timbers.

San Jose’s Timo Werner, who has four goals in as many starts this season, has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury and 20-year-old midfielder Niko Tsakiris (groin surgery) — who has two goals and seven assists this season — has missed four straight.

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