Jordan Walker homers, hits go-ahead run in 9th as Cardinals beat Athletics 5-4

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a solo homer and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Walker had a solo homer and drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Athletics on Thursday.

Trailing 4-3, Iván Herrera tied the game with a single to left field that scored Thomas Saggese before Walker’s double put the Cardinals ahead.

Nick Kurtz opened the scoring in the first with a solo home run for the Athletics.

Victor Scott II homered in the fifth to tie the game tied at 1.

Walker added his 12th home run of the year in the sixth inning to put St. Louis ahead 2-1, and Nolan Gorman followed with a single to right field for a 3-1 lead.

Matt Svanson (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning, giving up one hit and striking out two. Michael McGreevy got the start and threw six innings, giving up one run on five hits while striking out three.

Zack Gelof homered for the second consecutive day in the seventh, and Shea Langeliers hit a two-run single to put the Athletics up 4-3 in the seventh.

Jack Perkins (2-2) had his second blown save of the season in 2/3 innings.

Riley O’Brien picked up his 13th save, striking out two and allowing no hits.

Up next

Athletics: RHP Aaron Civale (4-1, 2.59 ERA) gets the start at home against the Giants on Friday.

St. Louis: RHP Dustin May (3-4, 4.85 ERA) starts against the Kansas City Royals at home on Friday.

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