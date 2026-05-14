Myers, 76ers looking for collaborative approach from next GM to help Philadelphia win a championship

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — In their next general manager, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for someone who will take a…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — In their next general manager, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking for someone who will take a collaborative approach and help them win a championship.

The 76ers fired Daryl Morey on Tuesday after six seasons in which he made the playoffs five times but never got past the second round. This season, Philadelphia was swept by the New York Knicks.

“This is a blue-blood organization,” Bob Myers, who is overseeing the GM search, said Thursday at a news conference. “We’re committed to winning.”

Myers, who helped guide the Golden State Warriors to four championships as general manager, joined the 76ers organization in October. He said he expects the next Philadelphia GM to work with others to come to the best decisions.

“You need good people that are in harmony,” he said.

Morey had a winning record but got stuck in the second round, going 270-212 in the regular season and 28-26 in the playoffs. The former Philadelphia general manager received criticism for trading away Jared McCain, who has prospered in Oklahoma City since the February move.

Managing partner Josh Harris said the organization gave the green light for the move, which yielded the 76ers draft picks.

“It was part of a bigger plan,” Harris said. “We don’t know the outcome of the trade right now.”

Harris expressed his disappointment to fans with how the 76ers finished this year.

“No one is more frustrated than me that we have not achieved our goals,” he said. “We owe it to you and the city to be better.”

In Myers, Harris believes they have an executive who will be able to identify the ideal candidate to succeed Morey.

“He’s universally respected across the sports industry,” Harris said.

Myers said he hopes to hire a GM before the NBA draft, which begins June 23, but said he would not rush the process.

“I’m a big believer in character and leadership,” he said. “I’m looking for a person who embodies those things.”

Whoever he hires will need to be focused on winning a title, which he admitted is not easy.

“It takes a great level of uncomfortability to win a championship,” Myers said. “Nobody plays this game to make the playoffs. I also want to say how hard it actually is. There is no wave of wand. This requires a ton of work.”

During the interview process, Myers will gauge candidates’ opinion of Philadelphia’s roster and whether they can win as currently constructed.

“We have to look at what happened this year and be honest about it,” Myers said. “Can this model work?”

The 76ers are built around high-priced veterans Joel Embiid and Paul George, as well as promising young players Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Embiid’s availability, due to a variety of injuries, has been a consistent issue for the 76ers. George was suspended for 25 games this season for violating the league’s drug program.

“The truth is depth may be more important than it’s ever been,” Myers said.

While Philadelphia will be searching for a new general manager, Harris reiterated the organization’s commitment to head coach Nick Nurse.

“The team played hard for Nick,” Harris said. “He’s earned the right to be here. He’s our coach moving forward into next season.”

Harris also addressed the club’s willingness to exceed the league’s luxury tax, something that was questioned following the McCain trade.

“The front office absolutely has the green light to go into the luxury tax,” he said. “It’s not an issue.”

He also expressed his dismay at Knicks fans taking over the 76ers’ home arena in Games 3 and 4 of the second-round series in Philadelphia.

“Obviously, I didn’t like it,” Harris said. “It’s our home court. Our job is to come back and win that series next year.”

Philadelphia hopes the next GM can get them over that hump — with a little help from others in the organization.

“It’s not one person that wins championships,” Myers said. “It’s a team of people.”

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