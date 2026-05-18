Jake Bauers homers, drives in 4 runs as the Brewers beat the Cubs 9-3 in series opener

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Bauers homered and drove in four runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-3…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Bauers homered and drove in four runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-3 on Monday night in the first meeting this season between the longtime NL Central rivals.

Christian Yelich went deep for the second straight day as Milwaukee used a 13-hit attack to improve to 9-2 in its last 11 games. Andrew Vaughn had two hits and scored twice.

Milwaukee pulled within a half-game of Chicago for the division lead. The Brewers won the Central in 2025 for the third consecutive year and then eliminated the Cubs in a five-game NL Division Series.

Chicago lost for the seventh time in nine games. The Cubs had won 15 in a row at home for their longest win streak at Wrigley Field since an 18-game run in September 1935.

Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga (4-4) was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in his worst start of the season. He allowed a total of eight earned runs over his previous five starts combined.

Bauers hit an RBI single in Milwaukee’s four-run fourth. He connected for his seventh homer in the fifth, a three-run drive to right that gave the Brewers an 8-0 lead.

Bauers is batting .438 (14 for 32) with two homers and eight RBIs during a nine-game hitting streak.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who dropped two of three against the crosstown White Sox over the weekend. Michael Busch had two hits, including a run-scoring double.

Brewers right-hander Brandon Sproat surrendered three runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Shane Drohan (2-1) replaced Sproat in the fifth and pitched 4 1/3 innings of four-hit ball for the win.

Up next

Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.12 ERA) starts on Tuesday night for Milwaukee, and fellow right-hander Ben Brown (1-1, 1.60 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

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