Jacob Misiorowski dominant again, Brice Turang homers as Brewers top Cubs 5-2 to move into 1st

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski pitched six scoreless innings, Brice Turang was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, and…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski pitched six scoreless innings, Brice Turang was 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers topped the Chicago Cubs 5-2 on Tuesday night to move into first place in the NL Central.

Jake Bauers had two hits and an RBI and Garrett Mitchell drove in a run to help Milwaukee win for the 10th time in its last 12 games. At 28-18, the Brewers moved one-half game ahead of the Cubs, who have lost four in a row and eight of their last 10.

Misiorowski (4-2) allowed three singles and extended his scoreless streak to 24 1/3 innings, while striking out eight and walking one. The right-hander hasn’t yielded a run in his last four starts dating to April 24.

Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki had RBIs as Chicago got four of its seven hits and both of its runs off reliever Aaron Ashby in the eighth inning. Chad Patrick entered and got Michael Conforto to ground out with the bases loaded for the third out.

Abner Uribe followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save.

Chicago starter Ben Brown (1-2) yielded three runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings, his longest outing this season. He struck out six.

Mitchell’s RBI single gave the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first.

The first two Cubs batters reached base, on a walk and error, in the bottom half. Then Misiorowski retired 11 in a row before Suzuki singled to right in the fourth for Chicago’s first hit.

The Brewers upped it to 3-0 in the third. Jackson Chourio scored on Brown’s wild pitch. Bauers followed with a run-scoring single.

Turang lined his seventh homer in the eighth to make it 5-0.

Up next

Milwaukee LHP Kyle Harrison (4-1, 2.09 ERA) faces Chicago RHP Edward Cabrera (3-1, 4.06) on Wednesday night as the Brewers go for a three-game sweep.

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