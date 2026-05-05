J.P. Crawford hits go-ahead homer in 5-run 6th as Mariners rally from 4 down to beat Braves 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied…

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford hit a go-ahead homer to cap a five-run sixth inning and the Seattle Mariners rallied from four down to defeat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday night.

Luke Raley launched a three-run shot in the sixth and Josh Naylor had two hits as Seattle snapped Atlanta’s four-game winning streak. Crawford connected for a two-run drive off reliever Tyler Kinley, and the Mariners overcame four solo homers by the major league-leading Braves (25-11).

Jose Ferrer pitched the seventh inning for the Mariners, Eduard Bazardo worked the eighth and Andrés Muñoz got three outs for his seventh save.

Braves slugger Matt Olson hit his 300th home run. Olson’s 428-foot solo shot to left-center made him the 166th player to reach the milestone. The native of Atlanta has 158 with the Braves after spending his first six seasons with the Athletics.

Olson, 32, leads the National League with 12 home runs.

Drake Baldwin had a leadoff homer for Atlanta. Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley also went deep.

JR Ritchie, pitching in his hometown in his third career start, kept Seattle scoreless until consecutive walks were followed in the sixth by Raley’s sixth homer this season.

After a pitching change, Kinley (3-2) walked Mitch Garver with one out. With two outs, Crawford sent a 2-2 slider into the right-field stands to give the Mariners a 5-4 lead.

Logan Gilbert (2-3) was cruising for Seattle until he yielded three solo homers in the sixth as the Braves pushed their lead to 4-0. Albies and Olson went back-to-back.

Gilbert pitched six innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

Ritchie permitted three runs and four hits in five innings. He struggled with command, walking six and striking out two.

Up next

RHP George Kirby (4-2, 3.00 ERA) starts for Seattle on Tuesday and RHP Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.88) pitches for Atlanta.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.