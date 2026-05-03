Sundar guides Gujarat’s successful chase as Indian Premier League leader Punjab loses again

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian Premier League leader Punjab Kings lost its second straight game in a four-wicket defeat to…

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian Premier League leader Punjab Kings lost its second straight game in a four-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Punjab recovered from losing two wickets in the opening three balls of the match to post 163-9 after being made to bat first by Gujarat, which reached 167-6 with one ball remaining.

Suryansh Shedge (57 runs off 29 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (40 off 31) shared a 79-run partnership for Punjab’s sixth wicket. West Indies pacer Jason Holder took 4-24 in four overs.

Mohammed Siraj (2-28) did the early damage for Gujarat, claiming Priyansh Arya on the second ball of the game, and Cooper Connolly on the third. Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer (19) denied India quick Siraj his hat trick.

Washington Sundar guided Gujarat’s successful chase, finishing on 40 not out off 23 balls, after opener Sai Sudharsan hit a 41-ball 57.

Punjab, which lost its previous game to Rajasthan Royals, has a one-point lead over Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Earlier Sunday, spinner Varun Chakravarthy took 3-36 as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Hyderabad by seven wickets with 10 balls remaining.

Sunil Narine claimed 2-31, and pacer Kartik Tyagi returned 2-30, as host Hyderabad was bowled out for 165 runs in 19 overs.

Opener Travis Head smashed 61 off only 28 balls, but Hyderabad collapsed from 135-4 and lost its last six wickets for just 30 runs.

In reply, Kolkata finished with 169-3 in 18.2 overs. Impact player Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for his team with 59 off 47 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes, while skipper Ajinkya Rahane hit a 36-ball 43.

It was Kolkata’s third successive win as it stayed eighth in the points’ table after nine games, rebounding after five losses and a no-result. Hyderabad’s slip meant it stayed third with a fourth loss in 10 games, missing the chance to go top.

Hyderabad starts well, ends badly

Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first. Head hit nine fours and three sixes overall, and scored his second consecutive half-century off 22 balls. He put on 44 off 22 deliveries with Abhishek Sharma, who scored 15 and was caught off Tyagi.

The hosts reached 71-1 in the powerplay with Head and Ishan Kishan (42 off 29) adding another 61 runs off 32 balls. Chakravarthy got the breakthrough when Head was out caught in the ninth over.

Hyderabad slumped to 122-4 – Heinrich Klaasen went for 11 with Rovman Powell taking a splendid one-handed catch in the deep and Chakravarthy dismissed Ravichandran Smaran (4).

A key turning point came in the 16th over when Narine claimed two wickets, including Kishan’s, and Hyderabad didn’t have any momentum in the death overs.

Overall, it lost nine wickets for 60 runs after being 105-1 in 8.5 overs.

In reply, Kolkata made a quick start – Finn Allen hit 29 off 13 balls, before he was caught off Pat Cummins.

Kolkata also made 71-1 in the powerplay. Rahane and Raghuvanshi put on 84 off 66 balls for the second wicket, effectively shutting out Hyderabad from the game.

Raghuvanshi reached his 50 off 39 balls – his third of the season.

Rinku Singh’s 22 not out off 11 balls took Kolkata home.

It was Kolkata’s 21st win in 32 games against Hyderabad – its best record against an opponent in the IPL.

Pace attack troubles Punjab

Gujarat’s pace attack hit Punjab hard – none of its top-five batters reached 20. Kagiso Rabada took 2-22, after Siraj’s double blow in the first over.

Punjab was 47-5 in 8.4 overs, including the wicket of Iyer, who couldn’t rescue his side for once.

Stoinis and Shedge added 79 off 44 balls to give a fighting total for the Punjab bowlers, albeit very much under-par at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Despite Shubman Gill’s early dismissal for five, Gujarat never looked in any trouble. Sudharsan scored his third half-century of the season – he also has a hundred against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

He added 53 off 40 balls with Jos Buttler (26), as well as key partnerships with Nishant Sindhu (15) and Sundar later.

Iyer marshaled his bowlers well – Arshdeep Singh and Vijaykumar Vyshak shared four wickets. But Sundar held the lower order together to ease Gujarat to its sixth win in 10 games. The Titans are fifth – trailing Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Rajasthan on net run-rate. All four teams are on 12 points.

Punjab is still top of the table with 13 points from nine games, despite its twin losses.

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