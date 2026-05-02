How to Bet the Kentucky Derby: Leading Offers From Top Sportsbooks This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It’s time to determine your bets for the biggest horse race of the year. The top two-year old thoroughbreds will reach the starting gate at 6:57 pm ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs. If you’re wanting to know how to bet the Kentucky Derby, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, we look at the horses and odds. You’ll also learn how to use multiple sportsbook bonuses this weekend. Even though these can’t be used for the Kentucky Derby, you’ll get an advantage for NBA, NHL and MLB action.









Field for the 2026 Kentucky Derby

Here is the entire field for the 152nd Kentucky Derby. You’ll notice several horses have scratched from the race.

Renegade 5-1 Albus 50-1 Intrepido 55-1 Litmus Test 34-1 Right to Party 26-1 (Scratch) Commandment 7-1 Danon Bourbon 14-1 So Happy 6-1 The Puma 8-1 Wonder Dean 20-1 Incredibolt 27-1 Chief Wallabee 9-1 Silent Tactic 38-1 (Scratch) Potente 23-1 Emerging Market 11-1 Pavlovian 52-1 Six Speed 40-1 Further Ado 7-1 Golden Tempo 36-1 Fulleffort 19-1 (Scratch) Great White 29-1 Ocelli 50-1 Robusta 50-1

How to Bet the Kentucky Derby: Types of Wagers

If you are wondering how to bet the Kentucky Derby, there are several types of wagers to consider. Straight bets are the most popular.

Win: Bet on a horse to come in 1 st

Place: Bet on a horse to finish at least 2 nd .

. Show: Bet on a horse to finish at least 3 rd .

. Across the Board: Placing a win, place and show bet.

For those wanting to take more of a risk for a larger payday, exotic bets are the way to go.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers.

Superfecta: Pick the first four finishers.

These must be in correct order, but you can choose to box the wager, and they can come in any order.

Reading the Program and Horses to Consider

Read through the program to choose your favorite horses. Keep trainers and jockeys in mind since some have had much more success in this race than others. For example, Bob Baffert has six (or seven) derby winners, depending on how you see his DQ in 2021.

The favorite has a great trainer (Todd Pletcher) and jockey (Irad Ortiz Jr.), but he drew the No. 1 post, which hasn’t produced a winner since 1986. Commandment is another popular choice, who won the Florida Derby.

Use Sportsbook Bonuses for a Busy Weekend

Keep in mind it’s a busy weekend in sports. In the NBA, we have a Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers. The Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at home, but many didn’t think this series would make it to this point.









The Philadelphia hockey team already made it to the second round. In the NHL playoffs, we have Game 1 between Flyers and Hurricanes at 8 pm ET. And of course, there’s a full slate for MLB fans. Try using these sportsbook bonuses to place your bets.

Grab $100 Instant Bonus on DraftKings

Sign up and place your first $5 bet on any game on DraftKings to gain a $100 bonus. The result doesn’t matter, so the bonus is guaranteed. Then, you’ll find profit boosts, no-sweat bets, free contests and other perks on the app.

Claim $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM

Apply the BetMGM bonus code to unlock the best offer in your state. Most new users have access to a $1,500 first bet. If it loses, you’ll be awarded with a bonus refund. Those in NJ, PA, MI and WV can get a $150 bonus after winning a $10 wager.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Unlocks 10 Profit Boosts







Double your winnings this weekend with the offer on Caesars Sportsbook. A $1 bet on any game will release (10) 100% profit boosts. These boosts can be used for $25 wagers.

Bet365 Bonus Code Activates $200 Guaranteed Bonus







Make another $10 wager after signing up with the bet365 bonus code. Win or lose, you’ll be awarded with a $200 bonus. There are also same-game parlay boosts for the NBA, NHL and MLB.