Harris’ 2-run homer in 9th rallies Braves over Rockies, 8-6

DENVER (AP) — Michael Harris II capped Atlanta’s comeback from a six-run deficit with a two-run homer in the ninth…

DENVER (AP) — Michael Harris II capped Atlanta’s comeback from a six-run deficit with a two-run homer in the ninth inning, and the Braves beat the Colorado Rockies 8-6 on Friday night.

Mauricio Dubon had two hits, including a bases-loaded triple in a four-run eighth inning, and Matt Olson homered for Atlanta, which gave manager Walt Weiss a win in his return to Coors Field.

Weiss went 283-365 in four seasons as Colorado’s manager before being replaced by Bud Black following a 75-87 record in 2016. He served as bench coach for Atlanta for eight seasons before taking over as manager when Brian Snitker stepped down at the end of 2025.

He has guided the Braves a 23-10 start — the best in the majors.

Atlanta trailed 6-1 after six but scratched out a run in the seventh and tied it in the eighth after Zach Agnos and Jaden Hill walked the bases loaded with one out. Dubon tripled into the right-field corner and scored on a sacrifice fly to tie it.

Juan Mejia (0-3) walked Jonah Heim leading off the ninth and the pinch hitting Harris homered to right to complete the comeback.

Didier Fuentes (1-0) pitched an inning for the win Robert Suarez pitched the ninth to pick up his fourth save.

Colorado built a 6-0 lead with five runs in the first inning and Mickey Moniak’s solo homer in the second. Matt Olson’s homer in the fourth made it 6-1.

The first six Rockies reached against starter Grant Holmes on their way to a five-run first inning. Colorado starter Jose Quintana was denied the win despite giving up a run on five hits in six innings.

Up next

LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 2.31 ERA) will start for the Braves on Saturday night, while the Rockies have not named a starter.

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