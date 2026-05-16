Harper leads Phillies against the Pirates after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (22-23, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (22-23, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (24-21, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (4-2, 2.11 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Pirates: Bubba Chandler (1-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -174, Pirates +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates after Bryce Harper had four hits against the Pirates on Friday.

Pittsburgh has a 13-11 record at home and a 24-21 record overall. The Pirates have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .337.

Philadelphia has a 10-11 record on the road and a 22-23 record overall. The Phillies have an 8-18 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has nine doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Pirates. Spencer Horwitz is 11 for 32 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has a .336 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs. Harper is 14 for 38 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

Phillies: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.