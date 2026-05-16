Diamondbacks play the Rockies after Vargas’ 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-22, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-28, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday, 3:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-22, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (3-3, 4.07 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Rockies +101; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies after Ildemaro Vargas’ four-hit game on Friday.

Colorado has an 8-12 record in home games and a 17-28 record overall. The Rockies have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Arizona has a 9-13 record in road games and a 21-22 record overall. The Diamondbacks have an 11-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has eight doubles and 11 home runs for the Rockies. T.J. Rumfield is 13 for 39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs while slugging .576. Corbin Carroll is 9 for 34 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .220 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .202 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.