Guilherme’s stoppage-time goal helps Dynamo snap Whitecaps’ 7-game unbeaten streak

HOUSTON (AP) — Guilherme Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — scored a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage…

HOUSTON (AP) — Guilherme Santos — known simply as “Guilherme” — scored a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Jonathan Bond had three saves, and the Houston Dynamo beat Vancouver 1-0 on Saturday night to snap the Whitecaps’ seven-game unbeaten streak.

Bond had his fourth shutout this season for the Dynamo (7-6-0).

The Whitecaps (9-2-2) lost for the first time since a March 21, a 1-0 home loss against San Jose.

Yohei Takaoka was shown a red card in the 64th minute and Vancouver played a man down the rest of the way. Defender Tate Johnson went off and Issac Boehmer replaced Takaoka in net. Boehemer and Takaoka had three saves apiece.

Dynamo defender Diadié Samassékou was taken off the field in an ambulance due to an apparent concussion following a collision. Agustín Bouzat replaced Samassékou in the 34th minute.

Guilherme, on the right side, darted to the right corner of the penalty box, where he blasted a low shot inside the near post.

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