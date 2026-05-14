Grichuk powers White Sox past Royals 6-2 for their fifth straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to lead the Chicago White Sox…

CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs to lead the Chicago White Sox to their fifth straight win, 6-2 over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.

Chase Meidroth had two hits and an RBI as the White Sox improved to 22-21 and moved over .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2022. Chicago, losers of 101 or more games in each of the last three seasons, are within one game of idle Cleveland for first place in the AL Central.

Anthony Kay (3-1) allowed two runs and six hits in six-plus innings as Chicago swept its third series this season and extended the Royals’ losing streak to four games.

Kay was relieved by Tyler Davis after Kyle Isbel tripled to lead off the seventh, then Sean Newcomb tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth for his first save.

Lane Thomas and Maikel Garcia drove in the Royals’ runs and Salvador Perez had two hits. Kris Bubic (3-2) allowed five runs and five hits with three walks over four innings.

Grichuk’s homer was his third in five games and came in his eighth game since signing a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the White Sox on May 4. He also has seven RBIs with Chicago. The 34-year-old outfielder started the season with the Yankees and elected free agency after New York designated him for assignment.

The Royals took a 1-0 lead on Thomas’ sacrifice fly in the first inning, but Grichuk lined his two-run shot in the bottom half.

Grichuk drove in two more runs in the third on a bases-loaded single. Meidroth’s RBI single in the fourth made it 5-1 for Chicago.

Up next

Royals: RHP Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.63) faces his original team, the Cardinals, and RHP Dustin May (3-4, 4.85) on Friday in St. Louis.

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (2-3, 3.68) takes the mound against Cubs RHP Edward Cabrera (3-1, 3.88) when the crosstown rivals meet at Rate Field on Friday.

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