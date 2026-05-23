Golden Knights take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8…

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Avalanche -146, Golden Knights +121; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Golden Knights lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last meeting 3-1. Ivan Barbashev scored two goals in the victory.

Vegas has a 24-14-9 record at home and a 39-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights have a +22 scoring differential, with 264 total goals scored and 242 conceded.

Colorado is 55-16-11 overall and 32-8-5 on the road. The Avalanche have gone 21-4-6 in games they convert at least one power play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has 27 goals and 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 53 goals and 74 assists for the Avalanche. Gabriel Landeskog has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper-body), Mark Stone: day to day (lower-body).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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