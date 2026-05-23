Arizona Diamondbacks host the Colorado Rockies Saturday

Colorado Rockies (20-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10…

Colorado Rockies (20-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-24, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 7.03 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -175, Rockies +146; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Arizona has a 26-24 record overall and a 16-10 record in home games. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Colorado is 10-17 on the road and 20-32 overall. The Rockies have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas has a .318 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has eight doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 41 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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