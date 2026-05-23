Marlins face the Mets with 1-0 series lead

New York Mets (22-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-29, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

New York Mets (22-29, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (23-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (4-0, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -114, Mets -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins face the New York Mets, leading the series 1-0.

Miami has a 16-15 record at home and a 23-29 record overall. The Marlins have gone 13-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 22-29 overall and 11-16 in road games. The Mets have gone 14-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .340 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs, eight walks and 21 RBIs. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 41 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has six doubles, five home runs and 27 RBIs while hitting .221 for the Mets. Carson Benge is 17 for 46 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Mets: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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