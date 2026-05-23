Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers play in game 2 of series

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-18, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-20, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-18, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (2-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Brewers: Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -122, Brewers +102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Milwaukee has gone 16-9 in home games and 30-18 overall. The Brewers have a 21-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 31-20 record overall and a 16-10 record in road games. Dodgers hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank second in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 10 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 16 for 39 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 42 RBIs while hitting .283 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 14 for 35 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .275 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Garrett Mitchell: day-to-day (back), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (wrist), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (chest), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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