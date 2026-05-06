Glass cleaner: Karl-Anthony Towns dislodges ball behind backboard after Andre Drummond can’t

NEW YORK (AP) — When the ball got stuck behind the basket in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals…

NEW YORK (AP) — When the ball got stuck behind the basket in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, the New York Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns proved that if you want something done right, you’ve got to do it yourself.

The 76ers’ Andre Drummond failed on a few attempts to dislodge the ball, drawing loud boos from the crowd at Madison Square Garden. Towns then took over and did it himself on the first try, getting raucous cheers from fans — including actor Timothée Chalamet.

“It seemed like they were struggling. I wanted to get the game going, man,” Towns said. “I already had a hot hand, so I didn’t know what was going on.”

Towns had just been fouled and the ball got stuck between the backboard and what appeared to be camera equipment mounted to the back of it. With the stick end of the broom that’s used to clean the court, Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey first tried to move the ball before realizing a taller man was needed.

Drummond was unable to finish the job, so Towns — who had been waiting at the free-throw line to get the ball so he could shoot — eventually left his spot to get it himself.

Towns said he didn’t say anything to Drummond but did share a laugh with Maxey, who also played for John Calipari at Kentucky.

“Because he walked up to me and I was like, ‘I went to Kentucky longer than you.’ So I have a little more experience, you know, with the geometry and all that that comes with getting the ball off of that,” Towns said. “So, shout out to Cal and the amazing teachers we had in Kentucky. Taught me well.”

A few minutes later, the ball got stuck in the exact same spot. A fan shooting for $75,000 from halfcourt launched his heave over the backboard and it landed there.

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