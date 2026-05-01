Flyers visit the Hurricanes to open the second round

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 8…

Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Philadelphia Flyers to begin the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Hurricanes went 3-1 against the Flyers during the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on April 13, the Flyers won 3-2 in a shootout.

Carolina is 53-22-7 overall with a 20-4-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 29-6-3 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Philadelphia is 16-11-5 against the Metropolitan Division and 43-27-12 overall. The Flyers rank ninth in NHL play serving 9.6 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikolaj Ehlers has 26 goals and 45 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Travis Konecny has 27 goals and 41 assists for the Flyers. Porter Martone has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Alexander Nikishin: day to day (upper body), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (lower-body).

Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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