FanDuel betting app users lose access during regional AWS outage

FanDuel said some users were unable to access its sports gambling platform Thursday night due to a regional AWS outage.…

FanDuel said some users were unable to access its sports gambling platform Thursday night due to a regional AWS outage.

“Our team is aware and investigating the current technical difficulties prohibiting users from accessing our platform,” the FanDuel Customer Support account posted on X.

The account posted about an hour later that “we are closely working with our service provider to troubleshoot. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

AWS said Friday that the outage was an isolated, single-zone issue tied to overheating in a data center in Virginia. By Friday morning, it said it had “observed complete recovery.”

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