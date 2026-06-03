All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|22
|.621
|—
|New York
|36
|24
|.600
|1
|Baltimore
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|Toronto
|29
|32
|.475
|8½
|Boston
|25
|34
|.424
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|35
|27
|.565
|—
|Chicago
|32
|29
|.525
|2½
|Minnesota
|29
|33
|.468
|6
|Detroit
|24
|38
|.387
|11
|Kansas City
|23
|38
|.377
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Texas
|30
|31
|.492
|2½
|Athletics
|29
|31
|.483
|3
|Houston
|27
|35
|.435
|6
|Los Angeles
|23
|39
|.371
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|41
|20
|.672
|—
|Philadelphia
|31
|29
|.517
|9½
|Washington
|31
|31
|.500
|10½
|Miami
|28
|34
|.452
|13½
|New York
|26
|35
|.426
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|21
|.638
|—
|Pittsburgh
|33
|28
|.541
|5½
|Chicago
|32
|29
|.525
|6½
|St. Louis
|31
|28
|.525
|6½
|Cincinnati
|31
|29
|.517
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|San Diego
|32
|27
|.542
|6
|Arizona
|32
|28
|.533
|6½
|Colorado
|24
|38
|.387
|15½
|San Francisco
|23
|38
|.377
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 7, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 2-6) at Boston (Bello 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Miami 7, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 3
Texas 7, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 2-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Athletics (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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