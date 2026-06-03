All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 22 .621 — New York 36 24 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 22 .621 — New York 36 24 .600 1 Baltimore 29 32 .475 8½ Toronto 29 32 .475 8½ Boston 25 34 .424 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 35 27 .565 — Chicago 32 29 .525 2½ Minnesota 29 33 .468 6 Detroit 24 38 .387 11 Kansas City 23 38 .377 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 29 .532 — Texas 30 31 .492 2½ Athletics 29 31 .483 3 Houston 27 35 .435 6 Los Angeles 23 39 .371 10

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 41 20 .672 — Philadelphia 31 29 .517 9½ Washington 31 31 .500 10½ Miami 28 34 .452 13½ New York 26 35 .426 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 21 .638 — Pittsburgh 33 28 .541 5½ Chicago 32 29 .525 6½ St. Louis 31 28 .525 6½ Cincinnati 31 29 .517 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 39 22 .639 — San Diego 32 27 .542 6 Arizona 32 28 .533 6½ Colorado 24 38 .387 15½ San Francisco 23 38 .377 16

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 2-6) at Boston (Bello 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Miami 7, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 3

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-5) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Athletics (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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