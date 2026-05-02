FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus for Sixers-Celtics, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It goes without saying, Game 7s are where legends are made and where smart bettors find serious value. As the Philadelphia 76ers travel to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics in a decisive postseason matchup on NBC/Peacock, new users can lock in a massive advantage.







By utilizing the latest FanDuel promo code, first-time bettors can unlock a highly rewarding opportunity: simply place a $5 wager on this game, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins. While this exclusive new-user welcome offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s high-stakes showdown in Boston, it does stand to reason that you could also deploy it on any other NBA game scheduled this week.

FanDuel promo code for NBA

It is never too early to look at the board and identify where the market inefficiencies lie, but first, let’s get you set up to capitalize on them. Getting started is incredibly straightforward. We put a lot of stock in seamless sign-ups, and the best part here is that you do not have to memorize or enter any special strings of text to unlock your bonus.

To take advantage of this current promotion, you must be an eligible new FanDuel customer. Once your account is created, simply place a first real-money wager of at least $5 on the May 2 postseason matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. If your ticket cashes, FanDuel will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets. Whether you are attacking the consensus odds at TD Garden or looking for value in futures prices across the rest of the NBA playoff slate, this welcome offer provides a massive potential bankroll boost.

A major advantage of this sign-up bonus is that there is no odds limit attached to your qualifying bet. This flexibility allows you to back a heavy favorite—such as Boston to win outright at home—to maximize your implied probability of triggering the reward. As long as your initial $5 wager settles as a win, the $250 in bonus bets will be unlocked and credited to your account.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA promo tonight

With Game 7 officially headed to TD Garden, the betting lines are set. Here is the latest pricing from FanDuel:

Best Bets to Consider We’ve seen time and time again that late-series spreads can get inflated, so grabbing the 76ers +7.5 on the spread looks like a compelling option to find value tonight. Philadelphia enters this matchup riding a hot 4-1 record against the spread (ATS) versus opponents with winning records over their last five games. On the other side of the floor, Boston has struggled to cover these inflated numbers recently, sitting at just 1-4 ATS over their last five playoff contests.

For Philadelphia to keep this game tight and perhaps even hit as a live longshot, Joel Embiid will be the deciding factor. Listed as probable with an abdomen injury, Embiid’s presence is essential to counter a high-powered Celtics offense that boasts an elite 111.5 Team Offensive Rating and a strong +4.4 Net Rating.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo for the NBA Playoffs

Ready to claim this exciting welcome offer before the Celtics and 76ers tip off at TD Garden? Activating your bonus is a seamless process, and best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

Follow these straightforward steps to unlock your potential $250 reward ahead of the NBC/Peacock broadcast: