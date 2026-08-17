Real Madrid agrees to send young center forward Jacobo Ortega to Strasbourg

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Real Madrid has agreed to transfer center forward Jacobo Ortega to French club Strasbourg, the Spanish…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — Real Madrid has agreed to transfer center forward Jacobo Ortega to French club Strasbourg, the Spanish team said on Monday.

Madrid didn’t provide any details about the deal for the 20-year-old, who scored in the UEFA Youth League final against Club Brugge last season.

After a 1-1 draw, Madrid won the competition — effectively the Champions League for under-19 teams — in a penalty shootout in Lausanne, Switzerland on April 20.

It was the club’s second title in the 12-year history of the UEFA youth competition.

Strasbourg said the forward had signed a contract till 2031.

The French side also signed United States midfielder Gio Reyna from Borussia Mönchengladbach earlier this month.

Strasbourg, in a shared ownership group with Chelsea, placed eighth in Ligue 1 last season and did not qualify for Europe.

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