FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives you an opportunity to secure $150 in bonus bets for Game 1 of Spurs vs. Thunder tonight. A winning $5 wager will unlock your bonuses. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus Offer

If you are ready to place your first wager on the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder, the setup process is straightforward. Here is a breakdown of the current welcome bonus parameters:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed On May 18, 2026

Securing this offer requires minimal initial investment for new FanDuel customers. By registering and placing a first-time wager of just $5 on the upcoming NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder—or any other game on the platform—you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

From an analytical perspective, the most advantageous element of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. This structural benefit allows bettors to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize their implied probability of winning, or to construct a parlay without minimum odds restrictions. As long as you are a first-time user and your initial $5 bet cashes, the $150 bonus will be credited to your account for future use across the platform.

FanDuel NBA Odds for WCF Game 1

Before finalizing your betting card for tonight’s Western Conference showdown, let’s examine the odds for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) San Antonio Spurs +194 +6.5 (-110) Over 220.5 (-112) Oklahoma City Thunder -235 -6.5 (-110) Under 220.5 (-108)

Highlighting The Best Bets

When evaluating this matchup, the underlying metrics point toward two specific actionable angles. The Over 220.5 stands out as a strong consideration backed by offensive efficiency data. The Thunder operate as an offensive juggernaut, scoring 121.2 points per playoff game and yielding a massive 124.3 Offensive Rating. Furthermore, the Over has hit in six of Oklahoma City’s last seven games against opponents with a winning record. The Spurs provide complementary scoring pace, averaging an impressive 116.9 points per game in the playoffs.

On the spread side, San Antonio has demonstrated consistent resilience. The Spurs are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games, making Spurs +6.5 a viable option. However, bettors must monitor the injury report; the Spurs currently have De’Aaron Fox listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury, which could disrupt their offensive flow and expected output.

Potential Payouts

A baseline $5 wager clearly illustrates the potential return on investment for this specific matchup:

Moneyline: Backing the heavily favored Thunder (-235) yields a modest $2.13 profit, but carries a statistically higher win probability to secure the bonus bets. Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog Spurs (+194) returns $9.70 in pure profit if they successfully pull off the upset.

Backing the heavily favored Thunder (-235) yields a modest $2.13 profit, but carries a statistically higher win probability to secure the bonus bets. Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog Spurs (+194) returns $9.70 in pure profit if they successfully pull off the upset. Against the Spread: With standard -110 odds on the 6.5-point spread, a $5 wager on either Oklahoma City (-6.5) or San Antonio (+6.5) will generate $4.55 in winnings.

Exploring Additional Markets: Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7 And Tonight’s MLB Games

If the NBA slate does not align with your betting strategy, this welcome offer is fully transferable to other major markets. You can leverage the exact same “bet $5, get $150 if your bet wins” structure on high-stakes NHL action, such as the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 7. Alternatively, applying the promo to tonight’s MLB games allows you to target baseball moneylines or pitcher props where you might identify a larger statistical edge. The mechanics remain identical: find an advantageous market, place a $5 qualifying wager, and collect the bonus if your bet is successful.

Sign Up With FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

No specific promo code is necessary to claim this welcome bonus. Follow this logical progression to set up your account and activate your FanDuel offer:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here to get started on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Wager: Bet a minimum of $5 on the Spurs, Thunder, NHL, MLB, or any other available market. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, allowing you to strategically target a heavy favorite or build a parlay. Claim Your Bonus Bets: If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets to use on future games.

FanDuel distributes the $150 in bonus bets to all successful new users within 72 hours of their winning bet’s settlement.