FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB, NHL Playoffs This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the FanDuel promo code welcome offer gives you a chance to secure $150 in bonus bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 3 tonight. A winning $5 wager on any market will unlock your bonuses. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code For $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed May 22, 2026

New FanDuel customers have a distinct opportunity to leverage a $5 wager into $150 in bonus bets, provided the initial bet wins. This welcome offer functions as a low-risk, high-reward entry point into tonight’s high-stakes NBA action.

From an analytical standpoint, the most significant advantage of this specific FanDuel promo is the absence of an odds limit on your initial real-money wager. Rather than being forced to bet into high-variance markets, new users can strategically place their qualifying $5 bet on heavy favorites to maximize their probability of unlocking the bonus. Whether you back the Spurs, the Thunder, or look at any other market, the equation remains the same: win your first $5 bet, and the $150 in bonus bets is yours.

FanDuel NBA Markets Tonight

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Oklahoma City Thunder +100 +1.5 (-112) 217.5 (O: -108 / U: -112) San Antonio Spurs -118 -1.5 (-108) 217.5 (O: -108 / U: -112)

Evaluating team metrics and the current injury report provides a clear roadmap for tonight’s game at the Frost Bank Center. Monitoring player availability is critical following Game 2. San Antonio guards De’Aaron Fox (ankle) and Dylan Harper (leg) are both listed as Day-to-Day, alongside Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams (hamstring).

When analyzing recent performance data, a few trends immediately stand out. The Spurs have been a highly reliable straight-up wager, winning at an 4-1 (.800) clip outright as a favorite over their last five games. This makes their moneyline an attractive option for securing the initial win. Conversely, if you are looking at the spread, the Thunder have covered at a strong 4-2 (.667) rate over their last six contests.

From a projected total standpoint, the Over on the 217.5-point line is heavily supported by the data. Oklahoma City averages a blistering 120.7 points per game in these playoffs, while San Antonio scores an average of 117 per contest. Combined, these offenses easily pace past the current total.

Today’s MLB Games

If the NBA slate does not align with your betting strategy tonight, the FanDuel welcome offer is fully applicable to alternative sports markets. Baseball bettors can apply their qualifying $5 wager to today’s MLB schedule, which features several compelling matchups:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Welcome Offer

Claiming this welcome offer ahead of the upcoming clash is a streamlined process. Because no physical promo code is necessary, you can secure your opportunity for bonus bets by following this logical, step-by-step path: