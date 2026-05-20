FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s be honest, there is nothing better than tipping off the night with a nice pay day on the hardwood. If you are a casual fan looking to get in on the action, the latest FanDuel promo code offer is exactly what we need to start building a serious bankroll. Sign up here and place your first bet.

By claiming this welcome offer, new users can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins. Whether you want to back tonight’s showdown between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs or you are handicapping any other NBA game this week, this exclusive promotion is your ticket to a real chance at a bigger payout.

FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Before we start building out our bet slips for tonight’s game, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 20, 2026

Handicapping the NBA slate can sometimes feel intimidating, but this FanDuel promo code takes the sweat right out of the equation. Here is the play: new FanDuel customers simply need to sign up and make a $5 first real-money wager on tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs clash at the Paycom Center, or any other game on the board. If your bet is a winner, you will walk away with $150 in bonus bets. We are always looking for ways to maximize our early wagers, and this welcome offer delivers the ultimate flexibility to do just that.

The absolute best part of this strategy? There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. While we aren’t trying to box a complex trifecta at the track, building a winning NBA ticket requires the same sharp eye for value. Because there are no minimum odds, we don’t have to force a risky bet. You can confidently key in on a heavy moneyline favorite for a much safer shot at unlocking that bonus, or take a calculated swing on a live underdog without restrictions.

Betting Odds for Game 2

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Oklahoma City Thunder -251 -6.5 (-115) Over 216.5 (-111) San Antonio Spurs +203 +6.5 (-105) Under 216.5 (-109)

When I look at the morning line for tonight’s clash, I see a few distinct angles we can exploit. The Thunder are the clear chalk here, boasting a dominant 13-2 home record in their last 15 games against opponents with a winning record. A $5 bet on the heavily favored Oklahoma City moneyline (-251) nets a profit of $1.99, giving us a relatively safe $6.99 total payout to try and trigger that $150 bonus. On the flip side, taking a shot on the underdog Spurs moneyline (+203) yields a $10.15 profit ($15.15 total payout).

If you want to play the spread, the Spurs have been remarkably resilient, going 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games against winning competition. A $5 bet on San Antonio to cover the +6.5 spread (-105) brings a $4.76 profit ($9.76 total payout). Meanwhile, laying the points with OKC to cover -6.5 (-115) returns $4.35 in profit ($9.35 total payout).

One crucial factor we have to monitor for our bets is the injury report. San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox is currently listed as Day-to-Day with an ankle injury. If he misses time, that’s a massive blow to a Spurs offense putting up an impressive 117.3 points per game. They’ll need every bit of that firepower against a juggernaut Oklahoma City squad that boasts a postseason-leading 121.1 Offensive Rating and averages 120.6 points per contest.

Activating the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Ready to jump in the trenches with me? Claiming this FanDuel offer is as easy as cashing a two-leg parlay, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary to lock it in. Just follow my personal blueprint to get started:

Register and Sign Up: Head over to the sportsbook here and create your new account by completing the standard registration. Make a Deposit: Once you are verified, fund your bankroll with a first-time cash deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any available market. Remember, there is no odds limit on this first real-money wager, giving you total freedom to back a heavy favorite or an underdog.

If your initial bet comes through, you will score a fantastic pay day: $150 in bonus bets credited straight to your account. All eligible users will receive their bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. From there, we can use those bonus funds to chase bigger payouts across the remainder of the NBA playoffs and beyond.

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