FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, Cavs-Knicks Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Conference Finals

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 18, 2026

Betting Odds for Thunder vs. Spurs

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) Oklahoma City Thunder -235 -6.5 (-110) Over 219.5 (-113) San Antonio Spurs +192 +6.5 (-110) Under 219.5 (-107)

Moneyline: A safe $5 bet on the heavily favored Thunder (-235) yields a modest profit of $2.13. Taking a swing on the underdog Spurs (+192) would net you a solid $9.60 in profit.

A safe $5 bet on the heavily favored Thunder (-235) yields a modest profit of $2.13. Taking a swing on the underdog Spurs (+192) would net you a solid $9.60 in profit. Spread: Both sides of the spread sit at standard -110 odds. Whether you lay the 6.5 points with OKC or take the points with San Antonio, a $5 wager will return a profit of $4.55.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here by providing the standard registration information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, including tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs game. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to confidently choose a heavy favorite or an underdog. Collect Your Bonus: If that initial bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.