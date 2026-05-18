FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder, Cavs-Knicks Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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Listen up, folks—there is nothing better than tipping off the NBA conference finals with a little extra house money in your pocket. The latest FanDuel promo code offer allows new users to get exactly that. If you’re a first-time player, you can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer here ahead of the next NBA game: simply bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins.
We can apply this to tonight’s Western Conference clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, or use it for the Eastern Conference battle as the Cavaliers take on the Knicks. This welcome offer is strictly for new users only, making it the perfect way to jump-start your bankroll and start chasing bigger payouts together.
FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Conference Finals
FanDuel Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
May 18, 2026
When I’m handicapping a game, I am always looking for value, and this FanDuel welcome offer is dripping with it. New FanDuel customers can sign up and place a $5 wager on tonight’s matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, or any other game on the NBA slate. If that initial $5 bet wins, you’ll secure a sweet $150 in bonus bets to use on future wagers throughout the postseason.
Here is the best part, and why I love this strategy: there is zero odds limit on your first real-money wager. That means we don’t have to force a risky bet right out of the gate. We can back a heavy moneyline favorite to safely secure that nice pay day, or build a safer, more strategic parlay. As long as the bet settles as a win, the $150 bonus is yours. Remember, this offer is exclusively available for new FanDuel customers looking to get in on the NBA action.
Betting Odds for Thunder vs. Spurs
Team
Moneyline
Spread
Total (Over/Under)
Oklahoma City Thunder
-235
-6.5 (-110)
Over 219.5 (-113)
San Antonio Spurs
+192
+6.5 (-110)
Under 219.5 (-107)
Let’s get into the trenches and look at the morning line. Looking at the board tonight, a few major trends stand out for our best bets. The Thunder have been absolute cash for high-scoring games, with the Over hitting in 6 of their last 7 matchups against opponents with a winning record.
On the flip side, the Spurs have a real chance of keeping things tight, going 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last 5 games against teams with winning records. Taking San Antonio to cover the +6.5 or keying the Over look like strong, actionable plays to me.
The Spurs boast an intriguing 116.9 points per game and an impressive 60.1% true shooting percentage in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City relies on an explosive offense that leads the data set with 121.2 points per game and a 124.3 offensive rating.
If we are placing our qualifying $5 bonus bet tonight, here is the exact breakdown of your potential profits:
Moneyline: A safe $5 bet on the heavily favored Thunder (-235) yields a modest profit of $2.13. Taking a swing on the underdog Spurs (+192) would net you a solid $9.60 in profit.
Spread: Both sides of the spread sit at standard -110 odds. Whether you lay the 6.5 points with OKC or take the points with San Antonio, a $5 wager will return a profit of $4.55.
How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming this FanDuel welcome offer ahead of tonight’s matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder is a straightforward process. I want to make sure we get this right, so follow these simple steps to activate the promotion—no promo code is necessary to be entered:
Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here by providing the standard registration information to verify your identity.
Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.
Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market, including tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs game. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to confidently choose a heavy favorite or an underdog.
Collect Your Bonus: If that initial bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.
All users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided their qualifying wager is a winner. From there, we can use those bonus funds to dive into more sophisticated options—whether you want to build complex basketball parlays or use your bankroll to experiment with exactas and trifectas in other sports, you’ll be well on your way to an even bigger pay day.
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