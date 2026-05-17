FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for MLB, PGA Championship, Cavs-Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Specifically designed for first-time customers, the latest FanDuel promo code offer unlocks a $150 bonus on May 17, a day headlined by MLB, the final round of the PGA Championship and Cavs-Pistons Game 7.







Whether you want to apply this directly to today’s Cavaliers-Pistons game or use it strategically on any other NBA matchup taking place this week, this is a high-value opportunity to build your starting sports betting bankroll.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Games

This exclusive promotion is tailored for new FanDuel customers ready to dive into the NBA slate. To claim the offer, newly registered users must make a minimum deposit and place a $5 wager on the Cavaliers, the Pistons, or any other NBA team. If that first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets for future wagers.

The most significant strategic advantage of this offer is the complete absence of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. Bettors have the flexibility to back a heavy moneyline favorite to increase their probability of securing the bonus bets, or take a calculated risk on an underdog to maximize their initial cash payout. The choice is entirely yours.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Before placing your wagers for Game 7 at Little Caesars Arena, reviewing the latest odds can help you maximize your promotional bet.

When identifying the best bets, the Total (206.5) presents a compelling analytical angle. The over has hit in three of the Cavaliers’ last four games against top-10 scoring defenses, and Cleveland enters tonight averaging 109.2 points per game compared to Detroit’s 105.8.

Conversely, the Pistons hold a superior Net Rate (4.6 to Cleveland’s 0.6) and control a slight rebounding edge (52.6% team rebound percentage versus 50.6%). However, bettors should note a negative trend: Detroit is just 1-3 against the spread versus opponents with a winning record over their last four contests.

If you are utilizing your $5 qualifying bet on this matchup, here is exactly what a winning ticket returns in pure cash profit (excluding the potential $150 in bonus bets):

Moneyline: Backing the heavily favored Pistons (-186) yields approximately $2.69 . Taking the underdog Cavaliers (+156) returns a $7.80 profit.

Backing the heavily favored Pistons (-186) yields approximately . Taking the underdog Cavaliers (+156) returns a profit. Spread: A bet on Detroit to cover -4.5 (-106) nets roughly $4.72, while Cleveland to cover +4.5 (-114) returns about $4.39.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, hassle-free process. Because there is no manual promo code required, you simply need to follow these steps to secure your eligibility before the Cavaliers and Pistons tip off tonight at 8:00 PM EDT at Little Caesars Arena.

Register Your Account: Navigate to the FanDuel Sportsbook and sign up as a new user. You will need to provide standard verification details to confirm your identity. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time cash deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Head to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Cavaliers, Pistons, or any other eligible matchup. Remember, there is no odds limit for this initial bet. Await Settlement: Enjoy the game. If your qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in Bonus Bets.

FanDuel issues all bonus funds within 72 hours of your initial bet’s settlement. You can then immediately use these bonus bets to wager on additional NBA postseason games or any other sports market available on the platform.