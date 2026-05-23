FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Memorial Day Weekend NBA, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Throughout Memorial Day Weeknd, new users can grab the FanDuel promo code (no code needed) and get a $150 bonus on NBA and NHL postseason games or MLB matchups. So, whether you want to back the Cavaliers on their home court at Rocket Arena or explore other options across the league, this flexible offer can be used for today’s matchup or any other NBA game scheduled this week.

FanDuel Promo Code for MDW Games

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this promotion is the perfect way for new FanDuel customers to boost their bankroll. The strategy here is simple: register a new account, place a $5 real-money wager on the NBA slate, and if that ticket cashes, $150 in bonus bets is yours.

What I really love about this offer is that there is no odds limit on your first bet. Because this is exclusively for first-time players, you have total freedom in your approach. You can play it safe and back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your chances of unlocking that $150 bonus, or you can take a swing on a riskier underdog for a bigger immediate payout. The choice is ours, and as long as your qualifying $5 bet is successful, those bonus bets are heading straight to your account.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Before we lock in our wagers at Rocket Arena, let’s check the board and look at the current FanDuel odds for the Cavaliers and Knicks:

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) -134 Over 214.5 (-114) New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) +114 Under 214.5 (-106)

When I’m handicapping this matchup to find the absolute best bets for our promo, a few trends jump right off the page. The New York Knicks are an impressive 4-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last five games and bring an elite offensive profile to Cleveland. They are dropping a robust 119.0 points per game on 51.4% shooting with an 18.0 Net Rating. Grabbing the Knicks on the spread (+2.5) offers some real value here. Alternatively, given New York’s massive scoring output, riding the Over on the 214.5 total is another enticing way to play it.

But we can’t sleep on the Cavaliers in their own building. Cleveland is a stout 7-2 ATS at home over their last nine contests. They also clean up the glass, pulling down 12.1 offensive rebounds per game, which gives them a real chance to dictate the pace and secure second-chance points.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Getting in on this action is a breeze. The best part? You don’t even need to type in a specific promo code during registration. To claim your shot at those bonus bets on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks clash, just follow my simple playbook:

Sign Up: Head over to the FanDuel sportsbook platform and register your new account. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks, or any other market you prefer. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you total freedom to strategize your opening ticket.

If your initial qualifying bet is a winner, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets. All successful users will see that $150 hit their account within 72 hours of the bet settlement, giving you a serious war chest for your next round of betting!