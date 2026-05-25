FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for Memorial Day MLB, Knicks-Cavs Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer throughout the Memorial Day MLB slate or Game 4 of the Eastern Conference NBA Finals between New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. You won’t need to apply a bonus code when you sign up here.







If you’re a new player, you can drop a simple $5 wager on tonight’s matchup at Rocket Arena—or any other game this week—and score a massive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins.

FanDuel Promo Code for Knicks-Cavs Game 4

The setup here is pretty simple. New FanDuel customers have a golden opportunity to pad their bankrolls for tonight’s Knicks-Cavs postseason clash at Rocket Arena. You just need to bet $5 on the NBA slate, and if that ticket cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

The best part? There is absolutely zero odds limit for your first real-money wager. You just need a winner to unlock the reward. Remember, this offer is strictly for new FanDuel customers creating their first account, so if you’re already signed up, this one isn’t it for you.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

New York is running over teams with a dominant 18.1 Net Rating in the postseason, and they’ve gone a lights-out 5-0 against the spread on the road in their last five. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers find themselves on the brink of getting swept.

If you’re using your $5 qualifying bet tonight, here’s exactly what the moneyline payouts look like:

Knicks Moneyline (-142): A $5 wager yields a $3.52 profit (total payout of $8.52).

A $5 wager yields a $3.52 profit (total payout of $8.52). Cavaliers Moneyline (+120): A $5 wager yields a $6.00 profit (total payout of $11.00).

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo for Tonight’s Game

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game is a quick, straightforward process. And the best part? No promo code is necessary to unlock this bonus.

To activate your offer, just follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account on the FanDuel sportsbook platform. Make a Deposit: Fund that newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $5. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s game or any other market. Again, there is absolutely no odds limit for this first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to pick a heavy favorite or a longshot—just pick a winner.

If your qualifying bet hits, FanDuel will award you $150 in bonus bets. They’ll credit that directly to your account within 72 hours of your initial bet’s settlement. Get in there, make the smart play.