FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for MLB Games, Cavaliers-Knicks Game 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new profile with the FanDuel promo code welcome offer and unlock a $150 bonus offer in time for Game 2 of Cavaliers vs. Knicks tonight. Bet $5 on the game and get the bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code For Cavaliers vs. Knicks Tonight

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Verified May 21st

New FanDuel customers have a pragmatic opportunity to leverage tonight’s NBA slate with this highly accessible welcome offer. By placing a minimum $5 wager on the Knicks, the Cavaliers, or any other NBA matchup, new users unlock $150 in bonus bets if that first bet is graded as a winner.

From an expected value standpoint, the most advantageous element of this promotion is the absence of an odds limit on your initial real-money wager. Because there are no minimum odds requirements, bettors can strategically back a heavy moneyline favorite—dramatically increasing their implied win probability—without jeopardizing their eligibility for the bonus. Whether you target tonight’s high-stakes postseason matchup at Madison Square Garden or look elsewhere across the league, a successful $5 bet is all it takes to secure this $150 bonus payout to use on future games.

FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds Tonight

If you are looking to deploy your FanDuel promo for this postseason matchup, here are the current odds for the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers +198 +6.5 (-114) Under 216.5 (-110) New York Knicks -240 -6.5 (-106) Over 216.5 (-110)

Best Bets To Consider

When analyzing the board, backing the Over 216.5 (-110) emerges as the most data-supported play. Recent trends heavily favor offensive production: the over has cashed in five of the Knicks’ last seven games, as well as three of the Cavaliers’ last four outings when positioned as the underdog.

The underlying metrics firmly support this trend. New York’s offense has operated with elite efficiency during the postseason, generating 119.9 points per game on 51.4% shooting from the floor, resulting in an astronomical 18.6 Net Rating. With Cleveland contributing another 109.9 points per game to the equation, the data points to a high-scoring pace that makes surpassing the projected total highly probable.

Potential $5 Bet Payouts

If you are allocating a quick $5 wager to this game, understanding your direct return on investment is critical. Here is exactly how much profit you can expect to win based on your selected market:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the heavily favored Knicks (-240) yields a modest $2.08 profit, but heavily optimizes your chances of securing the $150 bonus. Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog Cavaliers (+198) returns $9.90 in profit.

A $5 bet on the heavily favored Knicks (-240) yields a modest $2.08 profit, but heavily optimizes your chances of securing the $150 bonus. Conversely, taking a shot on the underdog Cavaliers (+198) returns $9.90 in profit. Against the Spread (ATS): A $5 bet on either the Knicks to cover the -6.5 spread (-106) gives a $4.72 payout, while the Cavaliers to keep it within +6.5 (-114) will net you a $4.39 payout.

Expanding Your Card: Today’s MLB Matchups

If you prefer to deploy your welcome offer on the diamond, today’s Major League Baseball slate provides several intriguing analytical angles. Bettors can evaluate key matchups like these:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels

Your $5 qualifying wager can be applied to any run line, moneyline, or player prop in these MLB matchups to trigger the FanDuel bonus.

Steps To Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this lucrative welcome offer ahead of the Knicks-Cavaliers matchup is a highly streamlined process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration. Follow this procedural checklist to get started:

Sign Up: Register and create your new account here. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, fund it with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any eligible market, such as tonight’s New York or Cleveland moneyline. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to back a heavy favorite to maximize your win probability. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying bet settles as a win, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets to use on future games.

All eligible users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement, provided the initial wager is a documented winner.