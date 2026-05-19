FanDuel Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than securing a nice pay day on the hardwood, and new users have a real chance to do exactly that ahead of the next NBA game. By utilizing the latest FanDuel promo code offer here, new customers can bet just $5 on tonight’s matchup between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, triggering a $150 bonus if that initial wager wins.

FanDuel Promo Code for the Eastern Conference Finals

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 19, 2026

If you are a new FanDuel customer looking to get in the trenches for tonight’s New York Knicks versus Cleveland Cavaliers postseason matchup, this welcome offer is your ticket. By registering a new account and placing a first real-money wager of just $5 on the game, you put yourself in position to receive $150 in bonus bets. The only catch? Your initial $5 bet must be a winner to trigger the bonus payout.

Here is why I love this specific promo: there is absolutely no odds limit attached to this introductory offer. When I am handicapping a slate with a requirement to just win a bet, I immediately look for heavy favorites. You can back the biggest moneyline chalk on tonight’s NBA slate—whether you want to ride with the Knicks at home or another postseason contender—to maximize your chances of securing that $150 bonus. As long as that first $5 wager settles as a win, the bonus funds are yours.

Betting Lines for Game 1 in New York

Here are the current consensus morning line odds for tonight’s matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Team Moneyline Spread Total New York Knicks -262 -7.5 (-105) O 217.5 (-112) Cleveland Cavaliers +213 +7.5 (-115) U 217.5 (-108)

If you are looking for a sharp angle tonight, I am placing a close eye on the Over 217.5. The Over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last six games. This is heavily supported by their league-leading 122.7 team offensive rating and a massive 19.8 Net Rating so far this postseason.

On the other hand, if you prefer playing the spread, grabbing the points with the Cavaliers at +7.5 (-115) is a highly viable play to keep things competitive. Cleveland is an impressive 4-1 against top-10 scoring defenses over their last five games.

Payouts on a $5 Wager

Let’s demystify the payouts. If you are deploying your $5 qualifying bet on this game to chase that $150 bonus, here is exactly how much actual cash profit you stand to win on either side of the action:

The Moneyline

Knicks (-262): A $5 bet nets $1.91 in profit. (This is the safer play to trigger your $150 bonus!)

A $5 bet nets in profit. (This is the safer play to trigger your $150 bonus!) Cavaliers (+213): A $5 bet nets $10.65 in profit.

The Spread

Knicks -7.5 (-105): A $5 bet nets $4.76 in profit.

A $5 bet nets in profit. Cavaliers +7.5 (-115): A $5 bet nets $4.35 in profit.

How Unlock the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotion ahead of tonight’s tip-off is incredibly straightforward. Because no FanDuel promo code is necessary to enter, all you have to do is follow these simple steps to build your bankroll:

Register and Sign Up: Create and verify your new FanDuel Sportsbook account here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your new account. Wager: Place a minimum $5 real-money wager on the Knicks, Cavaliers, or any other preferred market. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for this first real-money wager, so you are totally free to back a heavy favorite to secure the win. Win: If your qualifying bet is a winner, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

It really is that simple. All eligible users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the initial bet settlement, provided that first wager wins.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.