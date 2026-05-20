FanDuel Promo Code for Spurs-Thunder Game 2 Gets $100 New User Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the NBA playoff action can unlock a massive welcome bonus using this FanDuel promo code ahead of tonight’s Game 2 Western Conference Finals matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.







This exclusive welcome offer allows first-time customers to place a simple $5 wager on any market and get $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Designed specifically for new users only, this lucrative promotion gives you a real chance to back a side in today’s contest or any other NBA game scheduled throughout the rest of the week.

The Latest FanDuel Promo Code for Spurs-Thunder

Claiming your welcome bonus is straightforward, and the best part is that you don’t even need to remember a specific promo code to get started. Here is a quick breakdown of the current FanDuel sign-up offer:

Let’s break down how we can use this. This exclusive promo offers a massive opportunity for new FanDuel customers to step up their game. When you sign up and place your first real-money wager of just $5 on any market, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your bet is a winner.

The absolute best part of this promotion? There is no odds limit for your initial qualifying wager. This gives us complete flexibility when handicapping the NBA playoff slate.

Whether you decide to play the chalk with a heavy favorite or hunt for a profitable upset, securing a winning $5 ticket is all it takes to unlock this generous bonus. Since there are no minimum odds restrictions, we can safely target the safest bet on the board to maximize our chances of turning a simple $5 investment into a $150 stockpile.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Before we place our wagers, let’s look at the current FanDuel pricing for tonight’s Western Conference matchup:

Highlighting Our Best Bets

When I’m looking at tonight’s board, I’m spotting a few real chances for a payout. While individual player prop statistics are unavailable for this contest, the team trends give us some compelling angles to attack.

Taking the Spurs to cover the +7.5 spread looks highly attractive. San Antonio is a red-hot 5-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last six playoff games. Alternatively, betting the Over on 216.5 points could be a strong play if you want to ride the offensive momentum. Both offenses have been spectacular during the 2025 postseason, with the Thunder averaging 120.6 points per game and the Spurs putting up 117.3 points per contest.

What a $5 Wager Wins You

If you want to put your qualifying $5 bet into action, here is exactly what you stand to win (profit) on either side:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the heavily favored Thunder (-255) yields just $1.96 in profit. It’s a small payout, but it’s a very safe way to trigger your $150 bonus! Conversely, backing the underdog Spurs (+210) returns a handsome $10.50 profit if they pull off the upset.

A $5 bet on the heavily favored Thunder (-255) yields just in profit. It’s a small payout, but it’s a very safe way to trigger your $150 bonus! Conversely, backing the underdog Spurs (+210) returns a handsome profit if they pull off the upset. Against the Spread: A $5 wager on Oklahoma City to cover the -7.5 spread (-108) nets $4.63 in winnings. A $5 bet on San Antonio to keep it within 7 points or win outright (+7.5 at -112) wins you $4.46.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Offer

Ready to get in the trenches with us? Claiming this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward process for new players. Follow these simple steps to activate your FanDuel promo ahead of tonight’s Spurs-Thunder clash:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code necessary to enter during the registration process; simply clicking through an official offer link will automatically opt you in. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your new sportsbook wallet. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market. Whether you’re keying in on the San Antonio Spurs, backing the Oklahoma City Thunder, or finding an alternate angle, remember that there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Claim Your Bonus Bets: If your initial $5 bet is a winner, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets to use on future games.

All eligible users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement. Good luck, and let’s go get that payout.