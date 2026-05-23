FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Knicks-Cavs, Memorial Day Weekend Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Throughout Memorial Day Weekend, new users looking to jump into the action on any game can grab a $150 bonus with the FanDuel promo code welcome offer. By claiming this promotion on games like Knicks-Cavs and MLB showdowns, completely new players can simply bet $5 on the game and receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial qualifying wager wins. You won’t need a code upon sign up.

FanDuel Promo Code for Knicks-Cavs, May 23 Games

Before placing any wagers on tonight’s matchup between the Knicks and the Cavaliers, it is vital to understand the data behind the welcome offer. Below is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim your sign-up bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

For this highly anticipated postseason matchup, new FanDuel customers can take advantage of a stellar welcome offer. By placing a first real-money wager of just $5 on this game—or any other matchup on the current NBA slate—new users will receive $150 in bonus bets if their initial ticket cashes. This provides a fantastic opportunity to back either the Knicks or the Cavaliers with a significant added incentive attached to your first wager.

I trust this promotion because there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you choose to back a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize your chances of unlocking the bonus, or you prefer to hunt for value on a spread or an underdog in this Knicks-Cavaliers showdown, you are fully eligible for the reward as long as your qualifying bet is a winner. Keep in mind that this specific welcome bonus is exclusively available to strictly new FanDuel customers looking to get in on the NBA action.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) +114 Over 214.5 (-114) Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) -134 Under 214.5 (-106)

When evaluating the board for tonight’s matchup, the spread offers a compelling angle for both sides. I always let the analytics guide my wagers, and here are the two distinct ways you can play your $5 qualifying bet:

Backing Cleveland’s Home Court: The Cavaliers have been excellent at covering the number at Rocket Arena, going a dominant 7-2 against the spread (ATS) at home over their last nine games. Betting $5 on the favored Cavs moneyline (-134) would return a $3.73 profit to safely unlock your bonus. If you lay the points and take Cleveland on the spread (-2.5 at standard -110 odds), it yields a $4.55 profit if they cover. Riding New York’s Momentum: On the other side, the Knicks are rolling right now, posting a 4-1 ATS record in their last five contests. New York brings immense firepower into Cleveland, boasting an elite 120.3 offensive rating and averaging 119.0 points per game this postseason. A $5 wager on the underdog Knicks moneyline (+114) nets a $5.70 profit, while taking them on the spread (+2.5 at -110) also yields a $4.55 profit.

(Note: Individual player prop statistics are currently unavailable for this matchup, but team trends strongly point toward a highly competitive game.)

With both teams entering the game without any reported injuries, deciding whether to back Cleveland’s home-court advantage or New York’s elite scoring attack is where you’ll find the great value needed to cash your ticket.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo for Tonight’s Game

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s New York Knicks versus Cleveland Cavaliers game is a highly straightforward process. The best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration to unlock the offer.

Follow these easy steps to get started and build your bankroll:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook by providing the necessary identity verification details. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your new account is active, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of a minimum of $5 on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup (or any other eligible market). Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, so you can choose a heavy favorite or take a chance on an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet’s settlement. These bonus bets can then be leveraged to wager on future matchups and find continuous value throughout the NBA postseason.