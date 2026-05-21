FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like tipping off a massive playoff clash at Madison Square Garden with a little extra house money in your pocket. If you are a casual fan looking to step up your strategy and chase a nice payday, you can lock in the latest FanDuel promo code offer here ahead of the next NBA game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The welcome offer is simple: bet just $5, and if your wager wins, you get $150 in bonus bets. While this offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s hardwood showdown, new users have the flexibility to apply this Bet $5, Get $150 bonus to any NBA game this week—or even pivot to the diamond and the ice, as it is also valid for MLB and NHL games.

FanDuel Promo Code for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

Let’s talk strategy. If you are a completely new FanDuel customer creating an account for the first time, this welcome bonus is an incredible way to boost your bankroll for the entire NBA slate. By signing up and placing a simple $5 wager on the Knicks vs. Cavaliers matchup, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet wins.

One of my favorite aspects of this specific promotion is the flexibility it provides. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means we can confidently back a heavy moneyline favorite just to secure the win and unlock the bonus, or we can take a swing on a lucrative underdog if we spot a real edge.

Betting Lines for Game 2

If we are looking to put this bonus to work, tonight’s Eastern Conference playoff clash in New York presents some intriguing options. Let’s look at the current consensus odds for the matchup:

Team Moneyline Spread Total New York Knicks -232 -6.5 (-108) O 215.5 (-110) Cleveland Cavaliers +191 +6.5 (-112) U 215.5 (-110)

Analysis

When we’re in the trenches looking for an edge, team metrics are our best friend. Right now, the New York Knicks boast a high-powered offense, averaging a staggering 119.9 points per game and shooting 51.4% from the floor this postseason. Because of that incredible firepower, betting the Over on 215.5 total points stands out as a prime opportunity.

Recent betting trends heavily support this angle, too: the over has hit in five of the Knicks’ last seven games, and it has cashed in three of the Cavaliers’ last four outings when playing on the road as an underdog.

What a $5 Wager Wins You

If you are strictly placing a standard $5 qualifying bet to go after your bonus, here is a quick breakdown of your potential profit based on the morning line consensus odds:

Moneyline Bets (Picking the straight winner):

Knicks (-232): A $5 winning bet yields a profit of $2.16 (Total payout: $7.16). It’s a conservative play, but great for securing that bonus!

A $5 winning bet yields a profit of (Total payout: $7.16). It’s a conservative play, but great for securing that bonus! Cavaliers (+191): A $5 winning bet yields a handsome profit of $9.55 (Total payout: $14.55).

Spread Bets (Picking the team to cover the points):

Knicks -6.5 (-108): A $5 winning bet yields a profit of $4.63 (Total payout: $9.63).

A $5 winning bet yields a profit of (Total payout: $9.63). Cavaliers +6.5 (-112): A $5 winning bet yields a profit of $4.46 (Total payout: $9.46).

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no actual FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. Here is how we are going to activate the offer together:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wager: Lock in a minimum bet of $5 on any market. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to choose a heavy favorite or take a chance on an underdog. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

Provided your wager is a winner, all eligible users will receive their $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the qualifying bet’s settlement.

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