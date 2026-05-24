FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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FanDuel Promo Code for NBA

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

How to Use Your FanDuel NBA Promo Tonight

Team Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Oklahoma City Thunder +2.5 (-104) +128 Over 219.5 (-110) San Antonio Spurs -2.5 (-118) -152 Under 219.5 (-110)

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo for Tonight’s Matchup

Sign Up: Create a new account by registering your details on the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website. Make a Deposit: Rev up your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other preferred market. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to pick ’em exactly how you see fit. Claim Your Bonus: If your initial qualifying bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

We’re always looking for the edge, and tonight’s Western Conference clash is serving up a golden opportunity. New users can smash the books ahead of the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs by utilizing the latestThis exclusive welcome offer allows first-time bettors to sign up, place a simple $5 wager on today’s showdown, and pocket $150 in bonus bets if their initial bet wins. Whether you want to back the Thunder, roll with the Spurs, or place your qualifying wager on any other NBA game this week, this new-user-only promo is the perfect way to rev up your bankroll.This latest FanDuel promo code offer presents a massive opening exclusively for new FanDuel customers. By registering an account and slamming down a $5 wager on tonight’s Thunder-Spurs duel—or any other game on the NBA slate—you can unlock $150 in bonus bets. The catch? Your initial wager must win for the bonus bets to cash. The beauty of this promo is the complete lack of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. This flexibility means new FanDuel customers can confidently lock in a heavy moneyline favorite to maximize the chances of their $5 bet cashing, slamming the door on variance and securing that $150 payout.Before we lock in our picks, let’s look at the current lines for tonight’s clash:The injury report is always our first stop: Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams is currently questionable with a hamstring issue, while Ajay Mitchell has been ruled out. But make no mistake, both squads will be up for the duel. OKC brings serious firepower, humming to the tune of 120.9 points per game and a massive +14.3 Net Rate. The Spurs answer right back with their own elite production, dropping 116.4 points per contest with a +11.7 Net Rate. The Thunder have been absolute money when getting points, going an elite 4-1 against the spread (ATS) as an underdog over their last 5 games. They are rebound-minded and built to cover the spread in tight contests.Claiming this lucrative welcome offer is a breeze. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to get in on the action. Just follow our simple checklist to get started before the Thunder and Spurs tip off:All successful new users will see their $150 in bonus bets hit their account within 72 hours of the initial bet settlement. From there, you can use those bonus bets to keep humming along and wager on other games across the NBA or any other sports markets available on FanDuel.