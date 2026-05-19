FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Cavs-Knicks, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the FanDuel promo code offer gives you a $150 bonus offer for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Bet $5 on the Cavaliers or the Knicks tonight your bonus bets if your initial wager settles as a win. Click here to register.

FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Betting Bonus

This welcome offer stands out as an optimal starting point ahead of tonight’s game. Here is a quick breakdown of the core details:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed May 19th, 2026

For new FanDuel customers evaluating the board for tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup, this offer provides a massive structural advantage. By registering and placing a first real-money wager of just $5 on any market, you will unlock $150 in bonus bets if your bet is graded as a winner.

From an analytical perspective, the primary benefit of this promo is the complete absence of an odds limit on your qualifying wager. This flexibility allows savvy bettors to back a heavily favored team to drastically increase their baseline win probability, or to target an underdog to chase a higher raw cash payout alongside the bonus. Whether you project a high-scoring pace at Madison Square Garden or want to bet on the moneyline, picking a favorable $5 wager is a reliable formula for securing $150 in bonus funds.

FanDuel Cavs vs. Knicks Game 1 Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers +205 +7.5 (-115) O 217.5 (-112) New York Knicks -250 -7.5 (-105) U 217.5 (-108)

Analyzing the recent performance data points heavily toward an elevated scoring environment. The Over has hit in four of the Knicks’ last six games, making the Over on 217.5 points a statistically backed angle. New York’s offense has operated with remarkable efficiency this postseason, generating 120.4 points per game paired with an elite 19.8 Net Rating. Cleveland provides consistent pushback, averaging 110.4 points while shooting a highly efficient 46.5% from the field.

When evaluating potential player props and scoring distributions, checking the final injury report is critical. The Knicks have listed OG Anunoby as probable (hamstring), while the Cavaliers have Larry Nance Jr. designated as questionable (illness).

If you utilize your promo funds on a $5 wager tonight, here is the exact math on your potential profit:

Moneyline: A $5 wager on the heavily favored Knicks (-250) nets a conservative $2 in profit, prioritizing a higher win probability to unlock the bonus. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers (+205) yields a robust $10.25 profit.

A $5 wager on the heavily favored Knicks (-250) nets a conservative $2 in profit, prioritizing a higher win probability to unlock the bonus. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers (+205) yields a robust $10.25 profit. Spread: Betting $5 on New York to cover the -7.5 spread at -105 odds returns $4.76 in profit. A $5 ticket on Cleveland to stay within the 7.5-point margin (-115 odds) yields $4.35 in winnings.

MLB Action: Tonight’s Slate

While the NBA commands the primetime spotlight, bettors can also look to the diamond to place their qualifying wagers. Tonight’s MLB slate features several intriguing matchups that carry excellent data points for moneyline or run-line wagers:

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Sign Up Using FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing your bonus for tonight’s Eastern Conference clash—or any MLB matchup—is a streamlined, logical process. Best of all, no specific promo code is necessary to claim this offer.

Follow these exact steps to execute the promotion:

Sign Up: Register and verify a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook here. Fund Your Account: Process a first-time deposit of $5 or more to establish your initial bankroll. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup or any other eligible market. Because there is absolutely no odds limit on this first real-money wager, you have the freedom to bet on a heavy favorite for safety or take a calculated risk on a longshot. Collect Your Bonus: If your initial qualifying bet is graded as a winner, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

All eligible users will have their $150 in bonus bets credited within 72 hours of bet settlement, delivering immediate supplemental capital to deploy across the ongoing sports calendar.