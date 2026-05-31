Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 FanCash Offer For MLB Sunday Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the most recent Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and get in on one of the most unique sportsbook offers in time for Sunday’s MLB slate. Place a $20 bet on games like Cubs vs. Cardinals and get $200 in FanCash credited to your account. Sign up for this offer here.

This offer sets itself apart from others in the industry by providing users with FanCash. This can be used as bonus bets within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, or you can use it as currency to purchase fan gear, like a hat for your favorite team, on the Fanatics site. Today is all about baseball with a busy slate of MLB games.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For $200 In FanCash

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promo Verified On May 31

Before you get started with your new account, it is a good idea to take a look at the betting markets for today’s key matchups:

Phillies: +1.5 (-110) / +185 / O9 (-105)

Dodgers: -1.5 (-110) / -225 / U9 (-115)

Cubs: -1.5 (+155) / -105 / O8.5 (-105)

Phillies: +1.5 (-190) / -115 / U8.5 (-115)

A $20 bet on any of these markets will activate your $200 FanCash offer. As an example, maybe you want to bet on the Dodgers runline today as well as the Cubs moneyline. You can place a $20 wager on the Dodgers, then take as much of your $200 in FanCash as you want to bet on the Cubs.

MLB Squad Bets With Fanatics Sportsbook

One of the prominent features with Fanatics Sportsbook is the availability of Squad Bets. Essentially, this allows you to construct a parlay while knowing that one player underperforming does not doom your wager. Pick 3-6 players to build your squad, and if they come together to achieve a combined total, you will win your wager. Here’s an example of a Squad Bet you can make for tonight’s games:

10+ combined hits (+700 odds) Bryce Harper Freddie Freeman Shohei Ohtani Nico Hoerner JJ Wetherholt Pete Crow-Armstrong



Sign up now to start building your squad bets, locking in your FanCash and more with Fanatics Sportsbook.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Register For $200 FanCash Offer

Start up your new profile by clicking here and going through the registration process. You will not have to input a specific promo code, but you will be asked to provide basic personal information, like your legal name, birth date, address, phone number, etc. From there, make your initial deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card, or several other options. Then, place your $20 bet on one of today’s MLB games, or any other market. This will unlock your $200 in FanCash to use within the sportsbook or on the Fanatics site.