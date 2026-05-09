Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Playoff Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up using the most recent Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and secure $200 in FanCash in time for today’s NBA and NHL postseason action. When you place a $20 bet on a game like Thunder vs. Lakers or Hurricanes vs. Flyers, you will be guaranteed your reward. Click here to secure your offer.

This offer is incredibly simple. The result of your initial $20 bet does not matter, and you will have the flexibility to bet on any game you are interested in.

When you get your $200 in FanCash, you will have two ways to put it to use. One way is as bonus bets for additional wagers within the Fanatics Sportsbook app. The other is to buy gear, like a hat for your favorite NBA or NHL team, on the Fanatics site. We have four postseason games to consider tonight between the NBA and NHL. First, we have Game 3 of Pistons vs Cavaliers as Detroit is up 2-0. Later, the Thunder are also up 2-0 in their series going into Game 3 against the Lakers. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Hurricanes are looking for a clean sweep of the Flyers in Game 4 tonight, while the Avalanche enter Game 3 against the Wild with a 2-0 lead in their series. If you are interested in any of these matchups or even an MLB game, your $20 bet will automatically unlock your $200 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code For $200 Reward

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed New Fanatics Sportsbook User Offer Bet $20, Get $200 FanCash Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed May 9th, 2026

We already mentioned that the result of your initial $20 wager does not matter when it comes to securing your $200 in FanCash. Once you place that bet, your reward is unlocked. As an example, let’s say you are a big Lakers fan and want to bet on them to pull a bit upset against the defending champion Thunder tonight. Even though this would be viewed as a longshot bet with the Lakers being significant underdogs, you will activate your offer as long as that initial wager is at least $20.

NBA Saturday Playoff Squad Bets

Beyond your welcome offer, part of what sets Fanatics Sportsbook apart from other apps is the availability of squad bets. Users can essentially make a parlay without worrying about losing their bet if one player underperforms. Whether you are projecting points, rebounds, assists or other categories, you can make 3-6 selections to form your squad bet. As long as your selected players combine to hit your selected total, you will win your wager. For example, this is what a squad bet could look like for you today:

Cade Cunningham

Donovan Mitchell

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

LeBron James

The default setting for this wager is for these four players to combine for 115+ points. The odds will come out to +230. You can adjust the total to change the level of risk and potential payout, too.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Sign Up For $200 Bonus Offer

Sign up for this offer from Fanatics by following these simple steps: